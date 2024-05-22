Taco CEO emphasizes partnerships, ethical sourcing at Bryant’s 38th World Trade Day

By
-
CHERYL MERCHANT, CEO of Taco Comfort Solutions, speaks at The Chafee Center at Bryant University's 38th World Trade Day event. / PBN PHOTO/JACQUELYN VOGHEL

SMITHFIELD – Over her four decades in the manufacturing industry, Cheryl Merchant, CEO of Taco Comfort Solutions, has seen supply chains disrupted by forces including geopolitical issues, transportation snags, war, a range of labor and economic events and the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. For a business to weather these changes, “the answer is, have an

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display