Tangen receives Sandra J. Pattie Award from New England Women in Banking & Mortgage

FALL RIVER – Anne Tangen, the CEO and president of Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, also known as BankFive, was honored with the Sandra J. Pattie Award by New England Women in Banking & Mortgage at the organization’s annual conference on Jan 14.

The award recognizes women in the banking industry who have made significant contributions to the New England financial sector.

The Sandra J. Pattie Award is named for the first female president of BankNewport, who led the institution for nearly a decade. Tangen, the first woman to lead BankFive, said receiving the award was especially meaningful.

“I am honored to receive this award from the New England Women in Banking & Mortgage at its annual event that brings together leading women in the financial services industry from across the region,” Tangen said. “Receiving an award in honor of Sandra J. Pattie is deeply meaningful and inspirational to me. As the first woman president of BankFive, I look to leaders like Sandra who are examples of outstanding leadership in the banking industry.”

Tangen has served as BankFive’s CEO since 2020, guiding the mutual bank through significant growth across its 17 Massachusetts and Rhode Island locations. Under her leadership, BankFive expanded community initiatives, including the establishment of the President’s Scholarship Fund.

Before joining BankFive, Tangen spent 14 years at Fidelity Investments in various leadership roles, served as executive vice president at State Street Bank and was chief operating officer and chief information officer at Cape Cod Cooperative Bank.

In addition to her corporate role, Tangen holds several prominent positions in the banking sector, including membership on the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s First District Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council and a seat on the American Bankers Association board of directors. She also serves as vice chair of the Massachusetts Bankers Association board.

Tangen is active in her local community, founding the Alden Pettengill Foundation, which provides assistance to families in need, and serves on the boards of Argosy Collegiate Charter School, the SouthCoast Community Foundation, the Southcoast Health President’s Council and the Savings Banks Employees Retirement Association.

Tangen has been a frequent participant in the New England Women in Banking & Mortgage’s annual conference, including as a keynote speaker in 2023 and a panelist in previous years.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.