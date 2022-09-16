Technical difficulties  

By
-
How often does your company experience technology-related issues? Sometimes: 90% Often: 10% Never: 0% Have technology issues become more prevalent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic? No: 70% Yes: 30% What is the most common technology issue that your company experiences? Other: 50% Computer crashes: 30% Slow internet: 20% Connecting to virtual meetings: 0%…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display