To Savor: A wine gifting guide

This holiday season is when we treat others and ourselves to more special and meaningful gifts, including wine. Regardless of what holiday you celebrate, the following options will pair well with special events, family and good friends.
Chateauneuf du Pape:
Chateauneuf du Pape is the region in southern France that is known for its wines of full body and great aging ability. Chateauneuf du Pape is usually comprised of mostly the grapes grenache and syrah, though other white and red grapes can also be used. This wine, due to its limited production and aging requirements, usually has a higher price point, making it a great option for gifting. My pick:
Domaine du Vieux Lazaret, which leans more toward the robust, powerful side while at the same time showing elegance and restraint on the back palate. The estate’s winemakers use eight varietals in the production of this wine, with the top three as grenache noir, syrah and mourvedre. It matures in vats and oak barrels for 18 months. Dark and red berry notes are evident with a silky, smooth mouthfeel. The tannins are soft on the end. It is well partnered with grilled duck breast with a dried cherry drizzle and grilled lamb chops.
Champagne:
It’s a tried-and-true special gift for the holidays, and pairs well with most foods. Winemakers are permitted to only use the grapes pinot noir, pinot meunier (another red grape) and chardonnay in its production. Most Champagnes are non-vintage, which means the grapes are grown and combined with wines from other harvest years. Vintage Champagne has a declared year on the label. My pick:
Bourdaire Gallois Extra Brut Champagne, Zero Dosage – a rarity, since it’s made only from pinot meunier. David Bourdaire’s property sits in the village of Pouillon in Champagne, where he farms organically. The wine has a full-bodied, frothy mouthfeel with fine bubbles. Its minerality is prominent with resulting notes of tropical fruit, toasty bread and brioche. Also, Bourdaire’s winemakers do not add sugar during production, making it a dry extra brut style. I love to pair it with a hard salami and fresh French cheeses. Its acidity will also marry well with green olives and cornichons.
Brunello:
It’s the king of wines in Tuscany. Made from the sangiovese grape, Brunello is one that stands out with high stature. The property has been in the Caselli family for generations, though the family originally grew and sold their grapes to other winemakers. In the 1990s, they decided to make their own wine. Brunello is a wine that you often want to decant or cellar. Its aging potential is 10-15 years. My pick:
La Colombina Brunello. Since Brunello requires a higher price tag, the La Colombina Brunello is a great value, having a cost less than most Brunellos. It has a prominent nose of raspberries, while on the palate you should experience notes of black cherries, plums and black berries. It ages for about three years in large oak barrels and then an additional eight months in the bottle.
Port Wine:
The plethora of dishes that it can pair with is endless. To be called port, it must come from Portugal’s Douro area. Port can be labeled as ruby, tawny, vintage and with age statements. I like to gift a vintage port, which gives a specific vintage date on the label, meaning the grapes to make the wine came only from that specific year. My pick:
Quinta do Vesuvio 2015. This vintage expresses nice dark berry and nutty notes. It is a top-notch selection that has a rounded mouthfeel. Great with blue cheese, chocolate desserts and candied walnuts.
Jessica Norris Granatiero is the founder of The Savory Grape, a wine, beer and spirits shop in East Greenwich. She can be reached through her website, www.jessicagranatiero.com or by email at jessica@thesavorygrape.com.