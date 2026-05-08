To Savor: As weather changes, looking for lighter tastes

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Jessica Norris Granatiero

As our days stretch a bit longer and become warmer, our cooking shifts too, moving from rich, cooler-weather comfort foods to lighter preparations such as fresh salads, grilled vegetables, white fish and shellfish. With the change in season, daylight and weather comes a modification in what we pour into our glasses. Wine selections start to

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