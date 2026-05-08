To Savor: As weather changes, looking for lighter tastes

As our days stretch a bit longer and become warmer, our cooking shifts too, moving from rich, cooler-weather comfort foods to lighter preparations such as fresh salads, grilled vegetables, white fish and shellfish.
With the change in season, daylight and weather comes a modification in what we pour into our glasses. Wine selections start to match spring’s lighter tastes.
The following selections represent lesser-known grape varietals that are worth trying and may surprise you.
San Valentino Chardonnay/Trebbiano, Emilia-Romagna, Italy.
From the coastal area of Rimini within Emilia-Romagna in eastern Italy, this wine is a unique blend of the Italian grape trebbiano and chardonnay. The trebbiano provides the crispness and acidity, while the chardonnay adds a nice round texture. Organically produced, the wine exudes lemon, lime, yellow apple and banana notes. The mid and back palates show a refreshing acidity that is soft enough to enjoy the wine without food. Yet it pairs best with lighter seafood dishes, such as sauteed clams atop spaghetti, raw oysters, pan-seared scallops, or ceviche. Less than $15.
Vigneto Dolce Sweet Red, Italy.
From northern Italy, this red blend is made by a third-generation family of the Cascina Pian d’Or vineyard. It is comprised of three grapes – moscato, brachetto and freisa, and it delivers great vibrancy and sweetness. The wine has a nice viscosity and a pleasantly cloying profile without being overly sweet. Coming in at only 7% alcohol, it shows a flavor profile of raspberry, cherry, rhubarb and strawberry notes that end with a slightly fizzy mouthfeel. Quite a lovely companion to tarts, blue cheeses and cheesecake with a vibrant strawberry compote. Less than $20.
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CHANGING IT UP: These selections of lesser-known grape varietals can pair well with lighter dishes served as the weather shifts.
COURTESY JESSICA NORRIS GRANATIERO[/caption]
Le Caprice de Clementine White, Côtes de Provence, France.
This southern French white blend is made from two unique varietals – rolle (also known as vermentino) and ugni blanc – that are common in Provence. It displays a medium body with aromatic notes of tropical and citrus fruits. Its creamy roundness is backed by a vivacious acidity. The wine is beautifully paired with grilled white fish and shellfish, as well as dishes such as quinoa and beet salad, couscous, or roasted eggplant. Less than $20.
Rocche Costamagna Nebbiolo, Piedmont, Italy.
Coming from a family producer more than 100 years old, this red selection is comprised of 100% nebbiolo. Its historic cellar sits in the middle of the famed region of La Morra within Barolo, in Italy’s northwest corner. Nebbiolo takes its name from the Italian word “nebbia,” which means fog and reflects the mist that often blankets this region. The wine is fermented in stainless steel and then moves into oak barrels for a short period of time before resting in the bottle. Its time in barrel adds both tannins and structure. The result: soft tannins full of hints of mocha that are then coupled with dark berry fruits, such as blackberry and black cherry. Naturally, this is a good pairing for meat dishes, such as grilled lamb chops, filet mignon and turkey burgers. Less than $25.
Carpineto Dogajolo Rosato, Tuscany, Italy.
Carpineto is a family-run winery that sits within the Chianti region of Tuscany, known for the sangiovese grape varietal. Its rosato is made from 100% sangiovese. Vegan friendly and sustainably farmed, the wine displays notes of red apple, currants and bing cherry while the nose shows us rose petal aromatics. Completely stainless steel fermented, this pink-hued wine has a light body and pleasant zippiness. It is meant to be consumed young, within two to four years of the vintage. A fine partner for chicken enchiladas, grilled salmon with mango chutney, or toasted ham and Fontina cheese sandwiches. Less than $15.
Jessica Norris Granatiero is the founder of The Savory Grape, a wine, beer and spirits shop in East Greenwich. She can be reached through her website, www.jessicagranatiero.com or by email at jessica@thesavorygrape.com.