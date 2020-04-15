Trinity Rep to offer digital content, online classes

PROVIDENCE – Trinity Repertory Company is awarding free digital content and online classes for the public in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theater company said the initiative was created so that “the show goes on” during the health crisis. The online classes, Trinity Rep said, are offered for students in grades K-5, and there will also be a class for adults and older teenagers that will offer a chance to read and discuss plays with Curt Columbus, Trinity Rep’s artistic director. The online classes will be held “for a modest fee,” Trinity Rep said.

Free events will also include a virtual knitting circle with other classes and events “coming soon,” the theater group said.

The free digital content being offered includes clips from Trinity Rep’s past productions, such as “Ragtime,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Mountaintop”; blog posts; episodes of Trinity Rep Radio Theater from 2009; and other content, Trinity Rep said. The content is delivered through Trinity Rep’s social media and is aggregated at Trinity Rep’s website.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.