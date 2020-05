Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Marc Perlman | Ocean State Job Lot CEO Every company leader has been challenged with a new responsibility: to protect the health of our associates and customers in the midst of a pandemic. This requires monitoring ever-changing regulations and managing crises at a moment’s notice, all while keeping up with the day-to-day, oftentimes while working…