URI conference explores regenerative agriculture

With summer getting underway, one of the delights in living here are the fresh options we have on our plate.
We may not think much beyond the burst of flavor or the bright colors of local produce, but fortunately for us there are people nearby giving it a lot of thought that we can harvest even more benefits from.
Farmers, researchers, practitioners, policymakers and community leaders – those at the forefront of the growing field of regenerative agriculture – gathered at the University of Rhode Island from May 27-28 for the second annual Rhode to Regenerative: From Forest to Sea conference.
Laura Meyerson, a professor in the Department of Natural Resources Science at URI and a co-organizer of the conference, said the event merges academic expertise with grounded, land-based and sea-based knowledge. This year’s conference spotlighted ocean farming and its vital connection to terrestrial agriculture.
Rhode Island is unique in the fact that our farm-to-table journey is just as likely to begin in a seabed as it is a garden bed.
The second day of the conference featured a tour of Rhode Island farms, including Blue Acres Aquaculture’s kelp and oyster farms in Narragansett; an urban farm at the Fidelity Investments campus in Smithfield; and Ocean Hour Farm in Newport. The day finished with dinner at Matunuck Oyster Bar, where attendees also toured the restaurant’s oyster farm.
But the tour’s first stop was at Peckham Farm, which is located across from the URI campus in South Kingstown. The 20-acre farm, including 18 acres of pasture, is home to a variety of livestock, such as beef and dairy cattle, sheep, goats, swine and poultry. Both the farm and the animals housed there are used for undergraduate education and faculty/graduate student research.
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RETURN GUESTS: Roots2Empower founder Tarshire Battle, left, and Heather Angel, an elected tribal councilor of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, were return presenters at this year’s Rhode to Regenerative: From Forest to Sea conference, which was held at the University of Rhode Island from May 27-28.
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND[/caption]
The farm is also home to URI’s new silvopasture, which is an agroforestry practice that integrates trees, forage and livestock into a single system. It offers shade for animals, can restore soil and ecosystems, and provides habitat for wildlife while supporting sustainable food production.
When the long-term lease of a sod-growing expanse of 52 acres of land near the farm expired in 2022, URI gained access to it; however, what remained was a compacted, bare field stripped of vegetation and topsoil. And before remediation planting could take place, rains flooded the area during an unusually wet spring and the field rapidly eroded.
Meyerson led a restoration project, which involved planting trees and seed grass. Resident cattle from Peckham Farm will benefit from increased tree shade and better foraging in their new field.
In addition to the two-day conference and farm tour, URI is offering an online extension course this fall called Food Recovery for Rhode Island. Participants will learn about the current state of food waste, food insecurity and environmental concerns, as well as how organizations across Rhode Island are working on solutions related to these issues. They will also engage in new food recovery behaviors while learning and blogging about their chosen food recovery project.
Field sessions during the course will include tours of localized food systems, including a community farm, a kitchen and the Sankofa World Market farmers market in Providence, as well as the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corp. and the state landfill.
Upon successful completion of the course, food recovery volunteers will be able to apply food recovery techniques and engage in community volunteer efforts.
“Dining Out With Bruce Newbury,” syndicated weekly on radio, is heard in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Indiana and Iowa. Contact Bruce at bruce@brucenewbury.com.