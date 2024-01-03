URI names Vivier dean of health sciences

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Dr. Patrick Vivier, a member of the Tufts University School of Medicine senior leadership team and who currently serves as interim chair of the Tufts public health and community medicine department, has been named the University of Rhode Island’s new dean of the College of Health Sciences.

Vivier, who will start his new role on Jan. 16, will succeed Deborah Riebe, who has led the College of Health Sciences as interim dean since last January. Riebe will now return to her position as associate dean and professor.

In his time at Tufts, Vivier, URI says, led a process to reimagine the public health department, expanded strategic partnerships with the university’s undergraduate campus and professional schools, and provided leadership for academic programs.

Vivier’s new role with URI will mark a return to the Ocean State for him. Before joining Tufts in 2022, Vivier served on the faculty at Brown University for more than 25 years and was a pediatrician at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. He was also the founding director of the Hassenfeld Child Health Innovation Institute, URI said.

“Addressing the world’s health challenges requires innovative, interdisciplinary approaches,” Vivier said in a statement. “With outstanding departments of communicative disorders, health studies, human development and family science, kinesiology, nutrition and food science, physical therapy, and psychology, as well as the clinical neuroscience program, the College of Health Sciences is well positioned to impact health in Rhode Island and beyond.”

