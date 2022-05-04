WalletHub: R.I. 9th best state in nation for nurses

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was ranked the ninth best state in the nation for nurses, according to a WalletHub study released Tuesday.

WalletHub, a personal finance website with a focus on reviews for financial advisers, compared the relative attractiveness for nursing graduates of the 50 states across 21 key metrics under two categories – Opportunity and Competition and Work Environment.

Though being ranked 31st in Opportunity and Competition, Rhode Island was ranked eighth in Work Environment.

The report also ranked the Ocean State first in percentage of residents 12 and older who are fully vaccinated, fourth in share of best nursing homes, 12th in nursing job openings per capita, 18th in projected share of elderly population by 2030, 21st in health care facilities per capita, 24th in projected competition by 2028, 25th in average number of work hours and 25th in nurses per capita.

Washington was ranked the top state in the nation for nurses, reaching fifth for Opportunity and Competition and sixth for Work Environment. Maine, New Mexico, Minnesota and New Hampshire, respectively, rounded out the top five.

Oklahoma was ranked the worst state in the U.S. for nurses, placing 46th for Opportunity and Competition and 44th for Work Environment. Alabama was 49th, Hawaii was 48th, Arkansas was 47th and Mississippi was 46th.

For the rest of the New England region, Connecticut was 10th, Massachusetts was 15th and Vermont was 31st.

The full report can be found here.