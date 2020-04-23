Woonsocket continues blight reduction

THE ABANDONED house at 80 Hamlet Ave. in Woonsocket was razed this week to help beautify the city and add to its public spaces. / COURTESY CITY OF WOONSOCKET

WOONSOCKET – A structure at 80 Hamlet Ave. recently was razed this week as part of Woonsocket’s effort to remove abandoned structures.

The property was purchased through the city’s Blight Reduction Program, according to a news release.

The removal of the structure on April 20 will eliminate a public safety hazard and create 10,350 square feet of open space, said Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.

