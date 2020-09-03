22-unit apartment building nears completion in Wayland Square

By
-
A 22-UNIT APARTMENT building is under construction on the East Side of Providence, at 225 Waterman St. / PBN PHOTO/MARY MACDONALD

PROVIDENCE – A 22-unit apartment building near Wayland Square in Providence is under construction.

The project, at 225 Waterman Ave., was approved by the City Plan Commission last summer.

The owner is FILI Investment LLC. The four-story building, which replaced an older commercial structure, has 10 on-site parking spots. None were required due to the size of the lot.

The building will include 1,000 square feet of commercial space.

- Advertisement -

The zoning for the site, C-2, allows mixed-use development by right, according to the planning documents.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display