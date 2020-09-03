22-unit apartment building nears completion in Wayland Square

PROVIDENCE – A 22-unit apartment building near Wayland Square in Providence is under construction.

The project, at 225 Waterman Ave., was approved by the City Plan Commission last summer.

The owner is FILI Investment LLC. The four-story building, which replaced an older commercial structure, has 10 on-site parking spots. None were required due to the size of the lot.

The building will include 1,000 square feet of commercial space.

The zoning for the site, C-2, allows mixed-use development by right, according to the planning documents.

