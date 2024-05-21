38th World Trade Day to focus on supply chain resiliency, improved crisis preparedness

By
-
EMPLOYEES STOCK the warehouse of Warwick-based health care equipment distributor CME Corp. The John H. Chafee Center for International Business' annual World Trade Day on Wednesday will focus on supply chain resiliency and being prepared for the next crisis that may cause disruptions within supply chains both locally and globally. / COURTESY CME CORP.
EMPLOYEES STOCK the warehouse of Warwick-based health care equipment distributor CME Corp. The John H. Chafee Center for International Business' annual World Trade Day on Wednesday will focus on supply chain resiliency and being prepared for the next crisis that may cause disruptions within supply chains both locally and globally. / COURTESY CME CORP.

SMITHFIELD – When the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world four years ago, local businesses had to grapple with many complex changes and challenges, including roadblocks within supply chains. Businesses at the time were forced to develop auxiliary plans to cope with a reality that they may not see ordered products being received for weeks or,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display