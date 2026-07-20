4 Brown University Health hospitals receive American Health Association awards

PROVIDENCE – The American Heart Association has bestowed four Brown University Health hospitals with awards for their care of stroke and diabetes patients.

Rhode Island Hospital, Newport Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Saint Anne’s Hospital each received a gold tier Get With The Guidelines – Stroke award, meaning they achieved 85% compliance of seven achievement measures for the past 24 months, according to the AHA’s website.

These measures tracked speed of care, the percentage of patients discharged with blood thinners and cholesterol-lowering drugs, and the percentage of smoking patients who received counseling for quitting.

“As Rhode Island’s only Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, we know that every second counts when it comes to stroke care,” Melissa Harmon, manager of the Comprehensive Stroke Program at Rhode Island Hospital, said in the facility’s July 13 announcement. “Our teams are committed to delivering rapid, high-quality care that gives patients the best possible chance for recovery.”

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Additionally, the four hospitals earned themselves places on the AHA’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll – hospitals that achieved at least 90% compliance with set measures for at least 12 months, which also centered timely care delivery, counseling services and medication management. All hospitals also secured spots on the AHA’s Target: Stroke honor roll.

“By following the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols, Brown Health hospitals can help advance our shared vision of better patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates, a win for patients, families and health care systems,” Dr. Karen E. Joynt Maddox, chair of the AHA Quality Oversight Committee, said in the announcement.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.