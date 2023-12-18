4 indicted in multistate burglary ring that targeted Asian Americans

By
-
A FEDERAL GRAND jury indicted four individuals for their role in a multistate burglary ring that targeted U.S. residents, including Rhode Islanders, of Asian descent, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Monday. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT
PROVIDENCE – A federal grand jury indicted four individuals for their role in a multistate burglary ring that targeted U.S. residents, including Rhode Islanders, of Asian descent, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha announced Monday. Mohammed Islam, 29, of Stamford, Conn.; Jorge Andres Cardenas Murillo, 30, of College Point, N.Y.; Yoel Andres Barrera…


