7 hospitals in R.I. earn 4-star rating from federal health agency

PROVIDENCE – Seven hospitals in Rhode Island have earned four-star distinctions in the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' 2026 Overall Hospital Star Ratings after the federal agency changed its scoring methodology this year. No hospital in the state received the highest five-star rating, according to the CMS. The hospitals that earned four stars – which means the facilities performed "above average" compared with others nationwide – were: Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital, the Providence Veterans Administration Medical Center, South County Hospital and Westerly Hospital. In southeastern Massachusetts, Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River, St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford and Tobey Hospital in Wareham – received four stars. The only facility in the region to earn five stars in 2026 was Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, Mass. CMS evaluates hospitals across a broad set of measures, with emphasis placed on mortality, safety of care, readmissions and patient experience. Hospitals submit extensive quality data to determine the ratings. In February, the agency announced changes to its annual hospital rating system, including incorporating the results of a federal patient-experience survey for people who had outpatient procedures into the rating calculation. Kent County Memorial Hospital in Warwick, Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro and St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River received three stars, which is considered average performance. Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket received a below-average two stars. Brown University Health, which operates Rhode Island, Miriam and Newport hospitals, was pleased with the results. “Achieving a 4‑star rating across our Rhode Island hospitals more accurately reflects our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement,” said Sarah Frost, chief hospital officer at Brown University Health and president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “Patients rely on these ratings to make informed decisions about their care, and we are proud of the high‑quality care our teams deliver to them every day.”