7 hospitals in R.I. earn 4-star rating from federal health agency

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RHODE ISLAND Hospital, pictured above, Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital have each earned 4-star distinctions from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Seven hospitals in Rhode Island have earned four-star distinctions in the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ 2026 Overall Hospital Star Ratings after the federal agency changed its scoring methodology this year. No hospital in the state received the highest five-star rating, according to the CMS. The hospitals that earned four stars

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