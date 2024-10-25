A second food renaissance in Providence

In the mid-1990s, Providence was undergoing a renaissance. The entire face of the city changed. One big part of the change was the restaurant scene. The rehabilitated railroad yards and venerable Union Station had become its own restaurant row. The Capital Grille, Union Station Brewery, Raphael, Luxe, and Ri-Ra were among the best known, with numerous other concepts in the spotlight for a few months or a few years. Across the street was Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Davio’s.
With one or two exceptions, all these places are gone. What is taking place is the second reincarnation of this space. In late September, Track 15, the highly anticipated food hall from the Marsella family, announced the final two additions to its merchant lineup: Little Chaska and Tolia. They will join Dune Brothers, Dolores, There There, Giusto PVD and Mother Pizzeria PVD to offer a variety of fare, from burgers and seafood to Mexican, Middle Eastern, Indian and Italian when Track 15 opens in February.
Little Chaska – from Sanjiv and Vandana Dhar of Kabob and Curry, Rasoi in Pawtucket, Rasa in East Greenwich, and Chaska in Cranston’s Garden City Center – will showcase some of the unique recipes that have made their restaurant group a favorite for diverse flavors and spices since 1990.
“Over the years, we’ve tried to adopt regional varieties and regional tastes, and when we opened Chaska four years ago, the whole idea was to take all those diverse flavors and then intermingle them with other flavors and spices but stay true to the Indian cuisine concept,” said Sanjiv Dhar.
Rounding out the Track 15 lineup is Tolia, a new concept from Turkish native Alp Gumuscu, formerly the executive chef at Yagi Noodles in Newport. The name comes from the region being tasted: Anatolia, which surrounds Turkey, Greece and other parts of the Middle East. Its cuisine is deeply rooted in ancient ingredients, spices and history. Chef Gumuscu and his team will bring his story and culture to life with thoughtful food and cared-for ingredients.
[caption id="attachment_479723" align="alignright" width="341"]
THE CONDUCTOR: Marsella Development Corp. President Christopher J. Marsella is bringing Track 15, a new food hall, to the Union Station structure in Providence in early 2025.
COURTESY STEPHANIE EWENS[/caption]
“We are excited to welcome the Dhars and Alp Gumuscu to the Track 15 family,” said Christopher J. Marsella, president of Marsella Development Corp. “They are the final pieces to this culinary puzzle we’ve been putting together, and we look forward to showcasing their exceptional talent.”
Marsella recounted the history of the original Union Station. Built in 1898, it was the terminus of 14 intercity rail lines and operated until 1986, when the smaller Amtrak station was built. The name Track 15 is a nod to Union Station’s earliest days as the hub of southeastern New England’s transportation network, supporting the machinery, textile and jewelry industries that fueled the growth and future of Providence.
Marsella Development partnered with the Convivium Hospitality Group to redevelop the historically important space and deliver a diverse, inclusive and approachable hospitality experience that reflects the many cultural influences in Rhode Island.
“Building this food hall has been a labor of love for all of us,” Marsella said. “Despite the challenges of renovating a historic building, our team is making progress every day, and we can’t wait to open our doors to a truly unique experience that is unlike anything in Rhode Island.”
Development of the 18,000-square-foot structure represents a $25 million investment in the restoration of the historic building. When completed, it will include a large central bar, a new home for seven Rhode Island-based restaurateurs, indoor and outdoor seating for approximately 600 patrons, an entertainment venue and a 10,000-square-foot plaza that will provide outdoor seating and a home for special events.
While each food concept will be created in its own kitchen space, there will be a common dining area and bar at Track 15. The choices are exciting, and the future looks bright.
“Dining Out With Bruce Newbury,” syndicated weekly on radio, is heard in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont and Indiana. Contact Bruce at bruce@brucenewbury.com.