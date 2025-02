Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – Registered voters across Rhode Island strongly support the state's unions and labor’s legislative agenda, according to poll results released by the AFL-CIO Monday.

The survey, conducted by Cumberland-based Flemming & Associates, polled 400 registered voters across Rhode Island earlier this month. Despite only 29% of voters saying the state is moving in the right direction while 49% aren't as optimistic, support was high

for the Rhode Island labor movement and the issues that organized labor advocates for.

“The results of this poll demonstrate strong support for organized labor and the issues our members advocate for,” said Rhode Island AFL-CIO President Patrick Crowley. ”Rhode Island is a labor state, and our unions fight every day to improve the lives of working women and men, regardless of whether they are in a union or not yet union members. We will continue to organize for laws and policies that protect workers and enhance their quality of life in the Ocean State.”

About 81% of respondents

agree that labor unions are necessary to protect the working person, while

74% of Rhode Island voters believe that unions serve an important purpose by helping working people. Slightly more than half of respondents (56%) have a

favorable opinion of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO.

Among the state issues that organized labor advocates for, 82% of respondents believe “time and a half pay” on Sundays and holidays should always be protected, while 70% support increasing the minimum wage by $1 per year for the next five years, raising the rate to $20 per hour by 2030.

More than two-thirds of respondents (69%) say smoking should be banned inside Rhode Island’s two casinos, while 64% support banning the sale and manufacture of military assault-style weapons in the state.

A majority of respondents (70%) prefer that new charter schools be approved by voters in their city and town rather than the R.I. Board of Education or local school committees.

On offshore wind power,

59% of respondents support its development.

More than half (54%) of respondents support allowing people to register and vote on the same day as an election

. Presently, voters must register 30 days in advance of an election.

The poll has a plus/minus 4.9% error margin.