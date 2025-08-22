Alarming rate of violations at day care providers is nothing new

A R.I. State Police raid that allegedly netted fentanyl and crack cocaine on Aug. 7 didn’t take place at a criminal hangout; it happened at a Cranston house that serves as a day care facility licensed by the R.I. Department of Human Services. That raid also highlighted what some officials consider a longstanding issue: As the need for affordable child care continues to climb, the state agency in charge of ensuring the safety at hundreds of licensed providers is struggling at the job. A state audit of Rhode Island child care facilities released on Aug. 12 showed that the problem is severe. In checking 50 day care providers between July 2022 to February of this year, the R.I. Office of Auditor General found that all were in violation of one or more licensing requirements, and 60% had “significant noncompliance,” meaning they failed to meet at least 10% of the applicable health and safety requirements; 14% were out of compliance with more than a quarter of the regulations reviewed. In addition, noncompliance with background checks for workers was found at 26 of the 50 facilities. Photos included in the audit showed liquor cabinets accessible to children, stairwells without gates, and exposed utilities and wires. Also, comparing licensed childcare provider addresses with the state’s Sex Offender Registry, the auditor found that 59 sex offenders were residing within 300 feet of the facilities. The issues aren't new. A 2020 report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said that Rhode Island’s monitoring system did not catch failures to conduct criminal background checks at 18 of 30 locations reviewed, and providers did not obtain or renew the required criminal background checks for 108 of 589 individuals. There are only six agents tasked with overseeing 812 providers and 396 family child care facilities. The average caseload for a state inspector exceeds 135. Rep. Julie A. Casimiro, D-North Kingstown, lays the blame at the doorstep of the DHS. Casimiro, vice chairperson of the House Committee on Oversight, has filed bills in the previous two legislative sessions aimed at increasing the number of inspectors assigned to day care facilities so there are 50 to 60 providers per inspector, but the measure has “fallen on deaf ears,” she said. Spending on health and human services now comprises 39% of general revenue and is growing at a faster overall rate than state revenues, according to the R.I. Public Expenditure Council. Casimiro says she believes the agency already receives enough money to pay for the additional inspectors. She is calling for an efficiency study of DHS, similar to the one that was recently conducted on the R.I. Public Transit Authority. DHS spokesperson James Beardsworth said the department “takes all findings seriously and is committed to the highest standards in the state’s childcare facilities.” All findings in the audit were addressed immediately, and “as part of its due diligence, DHS also conducted follow-up visits to ensure compliance,” he said. “DHS expects our providers to maintain the highest standards.” Lori Wagner, president of the Rhode Island Child Care Directors Association, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. She told lawmakers in April that it has become difficult to recruit and retain talented and caring workers, which is making it difficult to meet the demand for affordable day care services. “As it stands today, we have vacant rooms and waiting lists because there are not enough employees in the industry to meet the demand,” she said. A state Child Care Survey reported that 57% of families who responded were paying more than $200 per week for child care. Many families are paying 14% or more of their income. “The bill comes every week,” said Keith Michon, a Massachusetts educator from Newport. “And it’s a nightmare.” Casimiro says he intends to refile the legislation to require more inspectors next legislative session. She believes the DHS has the money to do it. “We know there are a ton of inefficiencies in this department,” she said.