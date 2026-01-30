Analyst: Debt, deficits, stimulus not fixing underlying problems

By
-
READING THE SIGNS: Thomas Tzitzouris, head of fixed-income research at financial services firm Strategas Research Partners, reviews his 2026 economic outlook for the attendees of Providence Business News’ ­Economic Trends Summit on Jan. 22.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
READING THE SIGNS: Thomas Tzitzouris, head of fixed-income research at financial services firm Strategas Research Partners, reviews his 2026 economic outlook for the attendees of Providence Business News’ ­Economic Trends Summit on Jan. 22.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

The last few decades have seen American consumers increasingly reliant on credit to maintain spending, a trend that began in the 1990s. The federal government is often too ready to oblige. Thomas Tzitzouris, head of fixed-income research at financial services firm Strategas Research Partners, speaking during his keynote address at Providence Business News’ Economic Trends

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display