AP&S Welcomes Kyle J. Lynch

Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C. welcomes Kyle J. Lynch to our Corporate Group.

Kyle J. Lynch, a member of the firm’s Business & Corporate Group, will be focusing his practice on commercial finance, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial real estate transactions. Prior to joining AP&S, Kyle worked for a national leader in the college savings industry following his time serving as an investment associate within the Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer. Kyle received his J.D from Roger Williams University School of Law, his M.P.A from Brown University and his B.A. from the University of Rhode Island.

