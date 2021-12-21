AP&S Welcomes Patrick N. Sampson

Patrick is a member of the firm’s litigation group. He assists a variety of clients on a broad range of litigation and health care related matters. Patrick also has experience in personal injury, contract, construction, and property damage actions.

Before joining AP&S, Patrick worked for a regional civil litigation firm focused on defending personal injury, product liability, and premises liability matters. Patrick received his J.D., magna cum laude, from University of Massachusetts School of Law and his B.A. from University of Connecticut.