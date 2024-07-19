Are you concerned about the use of artificial intelligence in your workplace?

A new state Artificial Intelligence Task Force held its first meeting on July 15.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee created the task force and a Center of Excellence for AI within the R.I. Department of Administration earlier this year to assess the risks and opportunities presented by AI technology and advise state policymakers.

Former U.S. Rep. James R. Langevin chairs the task force. Langevin is the director of the Institute for Cybersecurity & Emerging Technologies at Rhode Island College.

The task force will explore both government uses of AI tools – including creating an ethics code for proper use – and the opportunities and potential risks for businesses.

Chris Parisi, president of Trailblaze Marketing, serves as vice chair of the task force.