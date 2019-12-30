Arson Watch offering $5K reward in Foster fire

FOSTER – The Rhode Island Arson Watch Reward Program is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a May 5 fire at 180A Hartford Pike.

State and federal investigators are looking for a white, two-door, diesel, Chevrolet Silverado in connection with the fire. The truck is a 2002-2007 model. Its features include a plow package, amber-color cab roof lights, side-window rain guards and an 8-foot bed with a black toolbox and nonfactory installed wheels.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the Arson Tip-line at (401) 383-7723. All calls are confidential.

