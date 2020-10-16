Bariatric surgery benefits both patients and hospitals

By
-
THE NEW PLACE: Dr. Jeanine Giovanni, left, and Dr. Lindsay Tse, are two bariatric surgeons based out of the Center for Surgical Weight Loss at the Care New England office in South Kingstown that opened in September. / PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
THE NEW PLACE: Dr. Jeanine Giovanni, left, and Dr. Lindsay Tse, are two bariatric surgeons based out of the Center for Surgical Weight Loss at the Care New England office in South Kingstown that opened in September. / PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
Bariatric surgery options are expanding in Rhode Island, but practitioners say that many more people could benefit from the weight-reduction procedures than actually seek them out. While as many as 25% of Rhode Islanders are considered obese, a tiny portion of that population turns to a surgical option for weight reduction. Stigma associated with the…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display