Barrington home sells for $3.5M

BARRINGTON – The waterfront property at 136 Adams Point Road has sold for $3.5 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty said on Wednesday.

The sale is the second-highest sale price of a single-family home in the town this year, according to Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

Mott & Chase represented the sellers and RE/MAX River’s Edge represented the buyers.

The 5,200-square-foot home sits on 1.4 acres of land. It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The 1.4 acre property was most recently assessed at $2.6 million.

The buyers were Thomas A. Lawson and Cathy M. Lawson and the sellers were Scott C. Donnelly and Deanna V. Donnelly, according to property records.