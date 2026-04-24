Biotech ‘sandbox’ bill raises oversight concerns

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PLAY AREA: State Rep. David J. Place, R-Burrillville, would like to create a “regulatory sandbox” for biotech firms in the state where a waiver of certain regulations could be approved for activities such as testing, but the proposal has faced pushback from some state agencies. Place stands outside the CCI building in Providence, where some life science firms are located.  PBN PHOTO/MATTHEW MCNULTY
PLAY AREA: State Rep. David J. Place, R-Burrillville, would like to create a “regulatory sandbox” for biotech firms in the state where a waiver of certain regulations could be approved for activities such as testing, but the proposal has faced pushback from some state agencies. Place stands outside the CCI building in Providence, where some life science firms are located.  PBN PHOTO/MATTHEW MCNULTY

With Rhode Island making a push for the state to become a burgeoning hub for life sciences and biotechnology firms by building lab space and other facilities, David J. Place is looking to add a sandbox, too. Place, a Republican state representative from Burrillville, has submitted legislation that he says would turn the state into

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