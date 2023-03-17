Boosting productivity

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Has your company recently developed new strategies to improve employee productivity? Yes: 100% No: 0% No, but our company is currently working on developing them: 0% What initiatives has your company introduced to boost productivity? (Select multiple) Work-from-home initiatives: 50% Decreasing employee workload: 25% Offering pay bonuses for achieving company goals: 25% Other: 25% Shorter…