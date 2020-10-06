Bridgewater Savings and Mansfield merge to form Bluestone Bank

PROVIDENCE – Two community banks in southeastern Massachusetts, Bridgewater Savings Bank and Mansfield Bank, have merged to form a new bank, according to a news release.

The newly formed Bluestone Bank, announced Oct. 1, will continue existing banks’ services in commercial banking, mortgage lending, and wealth and trust management, while offering more locations, ATMs, products, services and technological advancements, the release stated.

The new bank has $1.2 billion in assets with 12 banking offices and two loan production offices across southeastern Massachusetts.

No layoffs have been announced or planned as part of the merger, a bank spokesman said.

