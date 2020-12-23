Brown University President Paxson named Boston Fed’s board chair

PROVIDENCE – Brown University President Christina H. Paxson will serve as chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s board of directors, Boston Fed announced Wednesday.

Paxson, Boston Fed said, joined the bank’s board in 2016 and served as its deputy chair in 2019 before being appointed board chair. Earlier this year, Paxson was also elected board president of the Association of American Universities.

Paxson will assume the role as chair Jan. 1, 2021.

Additionally, John R. Ciulla, CEO and president of Webster Financial Corp., which operates Webster Bank N.A., will return as Boston Fed’s member of the Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council.

