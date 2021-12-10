Brown University receives $25M gift to enhance its cancer center

PROVIDENCE – A $25 million grant from the founder and CEO of a New York-based biopharmaceutical research funding organization will help Brown University’s new cancer center work toward becoming designated as a national cancer institute.

Royalty Pharma CEO Pablo Legorreta and his wife, Almudena, contributed the funding to the Cancer Center at Brown University. The center, established in 2020, will be renamed the Legorreta Cancer Center and work toward earning a National Cancer Institute designation – the highest federal rating – Brown said on Thursday.

“I’m a passionate believer in the ability of science to advance progress and facilitate change,” said Pablo Legorreta, who also serves as a Corporation of Brown University trustee. “It’s a privilege to be able to support the Brown cancer center’s mission of advancing scientific research to find better ways to treat cancer and improve patient care.”

This designation recognizes centers that meet high standards for research focused on developing new approaches to diagnose, prevent and treat cancer, Brown said. The university said the new gift will help leaders recruit new physician scientists, investigators and other experts, as well as launch pilot research projects.

- Advertisement -

The gift will also build infrastructure that includes equipment and support to bring patients facing cancer diagnoses new technologies and other innovations to clinical therapies and interventions, Brown said.

“We are deeply grateful to Pablo and Almudena Legorreta for their generous investment in the potential for cancer research at Brown to transform into treatments that will one day make a positive impact on patients and their families,” Brown President Christina H. Paxson said in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.