Bush named College Unbound’s new president

PROVIDENCE – There is a leadership change at College Unbound.

The local education nonprofit announced Thursday that Adam Bush, the organization’s co-founder and provost, has been named College Unbound’s president-elect for the 2022-23 academic year and he will assume the full-time presidential role starting July 1, 2023. Bush will take over for current president, Dennis Littky, who College Unbound says will step into a role of overseeing expansion initiatives at the nonprofit.

Additionally, Wendell Pritchett, College Unbound’s founding faculty member who is currently the University of Pennsylvania’s interim president, will become the next chair of the organization’s board of directors as of July 1, College Unbound said.

College Unbound said Bush helped Littky establish the nonprofit in 2009. In that time, Bush, the nonprofit said, worked closely with multiple organizations at the intersections of higher education and social justice. Among those organizations are Imagining America, Artists and Scholars in Public Life, the American Association of Colleges and Universities, and the American Library Association.

Bush said in a statement that College Unbound recently unveiled its new strategic plan to help guide the organization over the next five years and is “so excited to be a part of continuing to guide [the organization] with an amazing group of colleagues as [College Unbound] works towards its 1,000th graduate in the years ahead.”

