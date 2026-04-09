Butler Hospital receives $1M donation toward brain stimulation therapies

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BUTLER HOSPITAL recently received a $1 million patient donation to support its Brain Research and Interventional Neurotherapeutics (BRaIN) Program. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND

PROVIDENCE – A $1 million donation will support new approaches to managing treatment-resistant depression and other mental health disorders in Butler Hospital’s Brain Research and Interventional Neurotherapeutics Program. The gift, donated anonymously by one of the program’s patients, will give the psychiatric hospital “the flexibility to innovate and the momentum to move promising therapies forward

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