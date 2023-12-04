CCA Health RI adds WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care to provider network

PROVIDENCE – Commonwealth Care Alliance Rhode Island LLC, known as CCA Health Rhode Island, has announced that it has added WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care to its network of community providers.

CCA Health has been growing its provider network in Rhode Island, and this partnership will allow WellOne’s patients to access CCA Health Rhode Island’s full selection of coverage options, according to a news release.

“Our goal is to ensure that the Rhode Islanders we serve across the state can access the high-quality medical, mental health and dental care they need and deserve,” said Corey McCarty, senior vice president and general manager of CCA Health Rhode Island. “WellOne is a trusted provider in Rhode Island’s health care community, and we look forward to working alongside their team as we advance our shared mission of improving the health and wellness of Rhode Islanders.”

WellOne, a Rhode Island-based Federally Qualified Health Center, was recently recognized as a 2022 Health Center Quality Leader by the U.S. Office of Health and Human Services, an award earned by the top 10% of the nation’s health centers for their clinical performance, according to the release.

“At WellOne, we’re focused on delivering the highest-quality, patient-centered care, and we’re committed to partnering with organizations like CCA Health Rhode Island, who share our core mission and approach to care delivery,” said Peter Bancroft, CEO and president of WellOne. “We believe that by supporting individuals with significant medical, behavioral health and social support needs, we support the entire community. We’re excited to see what our teams can accomplish together.”

CCA Health Rhode Island, which is headquartered in Providence, has been active in the Ocean State since 2021 serving those who are eligible for Medicare or dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, according to the release. The organization also works with providers and community organizations to coordinate care that addresses social factors that affect health.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.