Centreville Bank employees donate gas cards to Meals on Wheels

WEST WARWICK – Centreville Bank employees donated about 30 gas gift cards to Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island, a contribution the organization said will help fuel its delivery fleet for about a month.

The bank announced the donations on Monday after offering employees $100 gas gift cards in June through its Fuel Up Fridays program, which was created to help offset higher fuel costs. Employees also had the option of donating the cards instead of keeping them.

About 10% of the bank’s 292 employees chose to donate their gift cards, according to Centreville Bank.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island said the donation will help cover fuel costs for vehicles that deliver meals and wellness checks to older adults across the state.

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“Fuel Up Fridays was created as a way to support our employees at a time when rising gas prices were impacting household budgets,” said Josh Varone, Centreville Bank’s chief human resources officer. “Their generosity will help Meals on Wheels continue delivering meals, wellness checks and peace of mind to seniors throughout our state.”

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island provides meal delivery and wellness visits to thousands of older adults each year to help them remain in their homes.

“Transportation is essential to everything we do,” said Amy Garofalo, director of external affairs and mission advancement at Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island. “Knowing these donations will help fuel our delivery fleet for a month means we can continue reaching seniors who depend on us every day.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.