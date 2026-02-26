Centurion secures bond agreements, poised to close deal on Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – After a yearslong struggle to acquire Roger Williams Medical Center and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, nonprofit suitor The Centurion Foundation has received signed bond purchase agreements sufficient to close on the two ailing hospitals, state officials say. The agreements total more than $100 million in financing. Centurion received the agreements on Wednesday, according to a joint statement released late Thursday afternoon by R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha;Neronha and attorneys for bankrupt hospital owner Prospect Medical Holdings intend to file a proposed stipulation that, if approved, will give Centurion an additional week to close on the hospitals, ending March 6.Georgia-based Centurion first expressed interest in buying the two safety-net hospitals in 2022, but did not have adequate funding to finalize the purchase. Prospect filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2025 and, in October, asked courts to allow it to close down the hospitals if the state didn't find another buyer or take ownership of the hospitals. Neronha used the state’s hospital escrow fund to keep the hospitals open as Centurion received multiple extensions to finalize the purchase. Earlier this month, the General Assembly approved an additional $18 million infusion to help Centurion complete the acquisition. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.