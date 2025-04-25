Children’s Friend’s Verklan charts a positive future for children and families

2025 C-Suite Awards

NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES: Pamela Verklan

Children’s Friend & Service | Chief of philanthropy

PAMELA VERKLAN’S PHILOSOPHY toward fundraising for Children’s Friend & Service is simple, yet quite clear. Verklan, the Providence-based social services nonprofit’s chief of philanthropy, genuinely believes that the community has a responsibility to come together and find ways to support one another.

She also works to create pathways for others so that they don’t face the same barriers toward success that she once did.

“The issues facing our communities are bigger than any one organization,” Verklan said, “and the only way we make real change is by working collaboratively, leveraging resources and building strong partnerships that put people first.”

That approach is working at Rhode Island’s oldest nonprofit, which provides a wide range of services to more than 20,000 children and families throughout the area. Under Verklan’s leadership, the organization has seen a 78% increase in major gift contributions, a 77% jump in donor retention and an 87% rise in volunteer participation.

Verklan is responsible for increasing financial support, retaining donors, engaging volunteers and raising brand awareness. That strategy all contributes to the nonprofit’s long-term sustainability and impact on the community at large.

Verklan’s path to a leadership role at Children’s Friend was a personal one. She was raised by a teenage mom who struggled to make ends meet while ensuring her family had the resources they needed.

“Living paycheck to paycheck was a norm growing up,” Verklan said. “I knew how hard it was to make ends meet. I knew how hard a mom can work and still struggle to make ends meet.”

Verklan became familiar with Children’s Friend over the years as a fundraising professional at institutions such as Brown University and Bryant University. She even joined colleagues to sponsor a family during the organization’s annual holiday drive.

These connections are what drives her passion for this work.

“It’s not just a job for me; it’s personal. And it’s why I am here,” Verklan said.

David Caprio, Children’s Friend’s CEO and president for more than 25 years, says having organization leaders such as Verklan can make a major difference in a time when nonprofits both locally and nationally are facing unprecedented challenges. Caprio says that since Verklan first joined Children’s Friend in 2022, she has embraced strategic initiatives and built important relationships with community members, supporters and staff members.

“Her leadership has been key to improving our donor experience,” Caprio said.

Along with fundraising, Verklan has also helped lead a complete rebrand for the organization – its first since 2008. The purpose of the rebrand was to create a new look and feel while aligning Children’s Friend’s identity and mission. As a result, it would increase public recognition during a time of significant change. The rebranding efforts earned a prestigious Bell Ringer Award from the PR Club.

Verklan recognizes that she couldn’t do it alone. She said the staff at Children’s Friend makes her job “easier than it could be.”

“They are the ones on the ground every day, making a real difference in the lives of children and families,” she said. “Their work is what inspires me.”

With all that she’s accomplished in her three years with Children’s Friend, Verklan has only just begun. She has big plans for the future.

“I’m focused on finding new ways to address the challenges our communities face, especially the ongoing teacher shortage crisis,” Verklan said. “As one of the largest operators of Head Start in Rhode Island, we see firsthand how deeply this affects both our staff and the families we serve.”

Verklan also plans to make an impact through a focused combination of advocacy, workforce development and strategic partnerships. Ultimately, she says, her goal is to make sure Children’s Friend continues to evolve and lead with purpose.

“At the end of the day, everything we do is about building a stronger future for kids and families,” she said.