Class-action lawsuit filed against Hasbro connected to data breach

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A CLASS action lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in Providence against Hasbro Inc. by current and former employees in connection to a data breach the toy maker reported earlier this month. / COURTESY HASBRO INC.
A CLASS action lawsuit has been filed in U.S. District Court in Providence against Hasbro Inc. by current and former employees in connection to a data breach the toy maker reported earlier this month. / COURTESY HASBRO INC.

PAWTUCKET – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Hasbro Inc. in connection to a data breach the toy maker reported earlier this month.  Led by former Hasbro employee Sheila Standing, current and former Hasbro employees claim in their lawsuit filed in Federal District Court in Providence on April 16 that company has not been

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