Comedy Connection owners to reopen former Columbus Theatre

PROVIDENCE – The historic Columbus Theatre, which shuttered in June, will see new life under the owners of the Comedy Connection and Black Duck Tavern. Cory Brailsford and David Fiorillo, owners of the East Providence entertainment and dining establishments, have announced their purchase of the building with plans to renovate and reopen the venue under its former name, The Uptown Theatre. The theater, built in 1926, has over the years hosted movies, concerts and other live events, counting nationally-touring artists among its entertainment offerings. Located at 270 Broadway, the venue has experienced closures and an ownership shift under its nearly 100-year history, but spent much of this history as a functioning theater. Following a 2009 closure, the theater had been open since 2012 under the ownership of Jon Berberian until its recent shuttering. "We are thrilled to bring back the Uptown Theatre name and honor its legacy," Brailsford said in a statement. "Our goal is to preserve its historic charm while introducing exciting new programming that will appeal to a wide range of audiences." Fiorillo called the theater "a cornerstone of Providence's arts scene for generations, adding, "We're honored to have the opportunity to breathe new life into this beloved institution." Upon its completion, the renovated theater "will join the Comedy Connection in offering diverse entertainment options to the community," Brailsford and Fiorillo said in a statement, which did not give an immediate timeline for the planned reopening. Comedy Connection opened at 1989, and has been owned by Brailsford and Fiorillo for the past 14 years. The Black Duck Tavern gastropub, located adjacent to Comedy Connection, also continues a historic business' legacy, situated at the site of the former Watchemoket Bar. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.