Comedy Connection owners to reopen former Columbus Theatre

By
-
THE HISTORIC COLUMBUS THEATRE will reopen as The Uptown Theatre, following its purchase by the owners of Comedy Connection and Black Duck Tavern. / COURTESY THE COLUMBUS THEATRE

PROVIDENCE – The historic Columbus Theatre, which shuttered in June, will see new life under the owners of the Comedy Connection and Black Duck Tavern. Cory Brailsford and David Fiorillo, owners of the East Providence entertainment and dining establishments, have announced their purchase of the building with plans to renovate and reopen the venue under

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Check-In: A Conversation with Shannon Champagne and Jessica Marfeo, RN

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display