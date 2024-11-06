CoreLogic: R.I. home price index highest in nation for September at 9%

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND home price index increased 9% year over year in September, the highest increase in the nation, according to CoreLogic Inc. / AP FILE PHOTO/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI
THE RHODE ISLAND home price index increased 9% year over year in September, the highest increase in the nation, according to CoreLogic Inc. / AP FILE PHOTO/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 9% year over year in September, the highest increase in the nation, according to CoreLogic Inc.  Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in September was higher than the national growth rate of 3.4%, according to CoreLogic Inc. New Jersey posted the second-highest growth rate in the nation

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display