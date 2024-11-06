CoreLogic: R.I. home price index highest in nation for September at 9%

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 9% year over year in September, the highest increase in the nation, according to CoreLogic Inc.

Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in September was higher than the national growth rate of 3.4%, according to CoreLogic Inc. New Jersey posted the second-highest growth rate in the nation at 8.6%, followed by Illinois (7.3%), New York (6.3%), and Wisconsin (6.3%).

U.S. home price growth continued to cool in September, CoreLogic said. Home prices rebounded to post a very slight uptick (0.02%) from the previous month, following months of modest declines. Taken together, home price levels have been relatively flat since late summer.

“Like much of the housing market at the moment, home prices remained relatively flat coming into the fall,” said CoreLogic Chief Economist Dr. Selma Hepp. “Despite some improved affordability from lower mortgage rates during August, homebuyers mostly kept on the sidelines and decided to wait out the mortgage rate drop for a potentially better opportunity next year, when the current volatility, uncertainty surrounding the election’s outcome, and the impact on longer-term rates may be slightly clearer. “

CoreLogic’s forecast shows annual U.S. home price gains relaxing to 2.3% in September 2025.

Here are the September year-over-year growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states:

New Hampshire: 5.7%

Connecticut: 5.4%

Vermont: 5.1%

Massachusetts: 4.8%