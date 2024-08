Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 9.2% year over year in June, higher than the national growth rate of 4.7%, according to CoreLogic Inc. Rhode Island’s HPI growth rate in June was the highest in New England and third-largest in the nation. South Dakota, which had the highest rate in the U.S.,

Although June marked the 149th consecutive month of annual growth, CoreLogic said the rate of growth is expected to decrease by more than half of its current rate, with prices expected to grow by only 2.3% on a year-over-year basis next summer.

Month over month, home prices rose just 0.3% from May to June. CoreLogic said the HPI Forecast indicates that prices will repeat that pattern, rising by 0.3% again from June 2024 to July 2024. In the years prior to pandemic, monthly gains from May to July generally saw stronger increases. The cooling of monthly gains during the spring homebuying season reflects the impact of high mortgage rates on homebuyers’ budgets and constraint on affordability, according to CoreLogic.

“Housing market activity essentially froze at the end of the spring homebuying season as high mortgage rates continued to compress affordability and dissuade potential homebuyers,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic. “

The April surge in mortgage rates notably weighed on consumer sentiment, and consumers increasingly chose to respond to the anticipation of a lower mortgage rate environment later this year.”

Here are the June year-over-year growth rates of the home price index for the other New England states:

Connecticut: 8.5%

New Hampshire 8.2%

Maine: 7.5%

Massachusetts: 6%