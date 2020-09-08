COVID-19 cases in R.I. rise by 180, with 4 deaths, over holiday weekend

PROVIDENCE – Cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 180 from Sept. 4 through Monday, with four more deaths, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Figures were not reported on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

Cases in the state total 22,592 to date, an increase of 349 from figures reported on Sept. 4, accounting for both day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days. the three-day average of new cases in the state is 36.

The state has reported a total of 1,059 deaths due to the new coronavirus.

Current hospitalizations total 73, a decline from 79 one day prior. The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state is 78. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and three are on ventilators.

There were 1,438 tests administered on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 1.4%.

When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative tests, the positive rate in Rhode Island was 4.9%. There have been 582,612 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state to date.