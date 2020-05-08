COVID-19 UI claims rise by 447

PROVIDENCE – Unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased by 447 on Thursday to 154,621, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

Pandemic unemployment insurance filings increased 799 day to day, to 47,459. The program covers small-business owners, the self-employed and contractors.

All unemployment filings, including PUA filings, increased 1,394 day to day, to 211,080 since March 9.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 increased 64 day to day, to 12,322. TDI claims since March 9 in the state have totaled 20,767.

