Custom-built West Greenwich home sells for $1.15M, town’s highest residential sale of 2025

WEST GREENWICH – A custom-built home at 64 Knight View Drive recently sold for $1.15 million, marking the highest residential sale in the town for 2025, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home at 64 Knight View Drive, built in 2021, sits on approximately 2.45 acres of land at the end of a cul-de-sac and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including three full baths and one half-bath, with roughly 4,279 square feet of living space, according to Residential Properties.

The first floor features an open-concept layout with a designer kitchen that includes quartz countertops and a walk-in pantry. A spacious great room with built-in cabinetry and a gas fireplace connects to the kitchen and dining areas. The primary suite, also on the first floor, has radiant heated floors and a full bath.

A mudroom and custom laundry area are located on the first floor, and the finished walkout lower level includes a wet bar, media lounge, game area, full bathroom and daylight windows, according to Residential Properties. Upstairs, three bedrooms with walk-in closets share a full bathroom, and a bonus room provides space for use as an office, gym, or playroom.

The property includes a covered porch and patio, providing outdoor access from multiple points of the home, according to Residential Properties. Other features include a two-car garage, energy efficient construction and underground utilities.

The home was most recently valued by West Greenwich assessors for fiscal year 2025 at $769,300, with the land alone valued at $172,800, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Sara Heathcote and Rob Williamson, of Residential Properties Ltd.’s Leading Group, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyers were represented by The DiSpirito Team, of Engel & Volkers Oceanside, according to the Zillow listing for the property.

According to the warranty deed, the property was sold by Luis Dorn, of West Greenwich, and purchased by Stephanie and Robert Gage, of Naples, Fla.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.