EAST PROVIDENCE – A cyberattack last week disrupted operations at United Natural Foods Inc., temporarily affecting customer orders. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Monday, UNFI acknowledged the company became aware of unauthorized activity on its information technology systems on June 5. The company said it promptly activated its incident response

The company said it promptly activated its incident response plan and implemented containment measures, including proactively taking some systems offline, which temporarily affected its ability to fulfill and distribute orders.

“The company is working actively to assess, mitigate and remediate the incident with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity professionals and has notified law enforcement,” the company said in its SEC filing. “Pursuant to its business-continuity plans, the company has implemented workarounds for certain operations in order to continue servicing its customers where possible. The company is continuing to work to restore its systems to safely bring them back online.”

UNFI said the scope of the incident remains ongoing, and the investigation is in its early stages, according to the release.

It was unclear if any customer or company data was compromised. UNFI representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UNFI will release its third quarter financial results on Tuesday.