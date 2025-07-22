David Sweetser, managing partner of ‘Superman’ owner High Rock Development, dies at 70
High Rock’s development plan called for 300 residential apartments, with 20% deed restricted, 8,000 square feet of commercial office space and 26,000 square feet of retail and event space.
But the project has had repeated delayed as the costs has risen from $220 million to $308 million.
To help plug the hole the General Assembly last month approved legislation amending a Rebuild RI program to allow sales tax exemptions of up to 30% of construction costs.
Fischer did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the future of the Superman building project.Fischer said that Sweetser, a longtime Massachusetts real-estate investor, “was particularly bullish on Providence." “Truly believing that the redevelopment of the Superman Building would be a beacon of achievement for all.“ (UPDATE: Adds High Rock's plans for Superman building in 6th, 7th and 8th paragraphs.) Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.