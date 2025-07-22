David Sweetser, managing partner of ‘Superman’ owner High Rock Development, dies at 70

Updated at 2:02 p.m.

By
DAVID SWEETSER, 70, the principal owner of High Rock Development, has died at the age of 70.

PROVIDENCE – David C. Sweetser, the managing partner of High Rock Development, which owns the “Superman” building at 111 Westminster St., has died at the age of 70. High Rock spokesperson Bill Fischer confirmed Tuesday Sweetser died on July 19, calling him “a devoted family man, beloved friend to many, and a titan in the

