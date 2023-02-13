Department of Human Services to open new Providence location

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Human Services is opening a new office space in Providence this summer.

The new office, located at 125 Holden St., will serve as a second customer-facing office in Providence and will provide a full range of services and support for DHS customers, including public-facing lobby services and an in-person document scanning center, officials said.

“As R.I. DHS continues to focus on improving customer service and access to programs and services, this lease represents a significant opportunity to expand the agency’s footprint to meet the needs of our customers where they are,” said Acting Director Kimberly Merolla-Brito. “We are addressing customer satisfaction and process improvement issues agency-wide, and today’s announcement is further proof positive change is underway.”

The new office will be easily accessible via public transportation, with street-level parking and a first-floor lobby, officials said. The 17,000-square-foot space is located in the former office site for local marketing agency RDW Group, which recently sold the property to Paolino Properties LP for $3.1 million.

- Advertisement -

The state said it is paying $476,000 for its initial one-year lease, but it will be seeking approval for an additional nine years.

DHS currently has regional offices in Providence, Pawtucket, Woonsocket, Warwick, South Kingstown and Middletown, as well as a customer call center.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.