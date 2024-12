Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PAWTUCKET – Financing for Dexter Street Commons, a mixed-use development in downtown Pawtucket, has been completed with an $8.35 million equity investment from Conservation Law Foundation and Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation. The investment comes from the Health Neighborhoods Equity Fund, or HNEF, which is administered by Conservation Law Foundation and the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corporation.

The project includes 150 units of all electric housing at 71 Dexter St., with 20% of the units reserved as affordable housing.

The development includes ground floor commercial space and is within walking distance from the Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station. It is designed with a focus on providing access to healthy food and recreation options as its location is a half a mile less away from a grocery store or farmer’s market, public parks and green spaces.

"Investing in projects that improve lives and support local visions for a better future allows neighborhoods to truly thrive with healthy people, a healthy environment, and a healthy economy,” said Gina Foote, CLF’s director of Impact Investment. “Addressing issues like access to transportation, land use, and energy-efficient buildings is key to fighting climate change and improving health.

The investment marks HNEF’s first investment in Rhode Island. HNEF is focused on funding mixed-use and mixed-income projects that create healthy and socially connected neighborhoods, especially those with the greatest potential to help residents and deliver returns to investors.

“Developments like Dexter Street Commons recognize that neighborhoods are an ecosystem that require community resources, access to a natural environment, and will shape peoples’ lives,” said Moddie Turay, MHIC’s CEO and president. “Investing in a healthier, happier New England is work MHIC prides itself in. As we enter the new year, we are also looking forward to the continued positive impacts of HNEF as we embark on capitalizing HNEF III in early 2025.”

Peyser Real Estate Group is the co-sponsor and developer of the development, which costs around $55 million.

“We’re pleased to advance Dexter Street Commons, a transformative development in Pawtucket’s transit-connected heart,” said Lee Peyser of Peyser Real Estate Group. “Residents will enjoy all-new modern apartments, co-working spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, high-speed internet, lounges, and sustainable features throughout. The project will also feature a restaurant, a world emporium marketplace, and ‘Windows on Dexter,’ an outdoor interactive window art gallery. I am extremely grateful for the work of all of the public and private partners.”

