Disability advocates fear federal policy shift

For decades, disabled people have fought for their rights to go to school and live alongside peers without disabilities – rights that some fear could be losing ground under the Trump administration. Last month, the U.S. Department of Education announced it would shift oversight of special education to the Department of Health and Human Services, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose comments on the limits of disabilities such as autism have drawn sharp rebukes from advocates and lawmakers. Meanwhile, after a White House push to police homelessness, the U.S. Department of Justice released guidance that lowered the barrier to institutionalizing any person with a disability. Taken together, the actions signal a worrying return to a reality where people with disabilities are pushed to the margins of society, advocates said. Samuel Salganik, executive director of the nonprofit Rhode Island Parent Information Network Inc., said the federal government has traditionally played a partnership role with nonprofits and local school districts in assisting those with disabilities to get an education alongside people without disabilities. “Now the federal government is really seeing its role quite differently,” Salganik said. And that change in attitude is unnerving some of the thousands of families that turn to RIPIN for help in navigating the special education system for their children. Advocates say that shifting special education into a department that focuses on health makes little sense. “Over the long term, it’s concerning,” Salganik said. “And we’re following the changes very, very closely.” Since the 1960s, legislation and court decisions have expanded the support and protections for people with disabilities to go to school with nondisabled peers and to live and work in their communities. Before that, people with mental illnesses or developmental and intellectual disabilities were largely confined to institutions. Advocates have pushed back on what is known as the “medical model,” where an individual’s disability is viewed as a defect to be cured. Instead, under a “social model” of disability, differences can be accommodated and supported, as people with and without disabilities learn and work alongside each other. Families and advocates have warned that moving special education to a health department marks a return to the medical model. They also have been angered by Kennedy’s attempts to link vaccines to autism, going against decades of research that show no such link, and his framing of autism as a debilitating disease. “What they need is education, and that education increase opportunities for them,” Salganik said. “They don’t need to be cured. They need to be educated.” In 1999, the Supreme Court ruled that segregating disabled people who are otherwise able to live in their community with proper supports was a form of discrimination. The Olmstead v. L.C. decision led to requirements that government agencies provide disability services in the most integrated setting possible – in mainstream schools, homes and workplaces. But in a memo issued in June, the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel upended that guidance. It argued that neither the Americans with Disabilities Act nor Section 504, two major disability rights laws, requires states to provide services in the most mainstream setting. While the memo does not change the law, it signals how federal agencies may interpret and enforce civil rights issues related to the topic. The White House has already acted on a similar philosophy. Last year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order on homelessness that endorsed civil commitment, where a court orders individuals into involuntary hospitalization or treatment programs. Trump directed HHS to reduce barriers to institutionalizing people with mental illnesses. The Republican administration’s steps fit a worldview in which the government has no obligation to support people with disabilities, said Claudia Center, legal director at Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund. “It’s dark, and it’s awful,” Center said. “And I think it’s contrary to the majority view in our country. ... It’s out of touch with where our society is.” The moves have created a deep sense of uncertainty for students with disabilities. Lindsey Althaus says home and community-based services in northwest Ohio have been instrumental to her family. Her 12-year-old son, Whitman, has autism and a neurological disorder called apraxia, in which the brain struggles to tell muscles how to move to form words or perform other motor skills. For some of his school career, with proper support services, Whitman was able to spend much of his school day in a classroom that included kids without disabilities. Through a Medicaid waiver program, Althaus pays her mother to care for Whitman in her absence. That allows him to spend time out in the community with his grandmother while Althaus and her husband are working or away with their daughter. Under the Justice Department’s new interpretation of Olmsted, states would have fewer obligations to fund and support those programs. Kennedy, in testimony to lawmakers on Capitol Hill earlier this year, criticized similar programs as subject to fraud. “We want to be able to have him in the community,” said Althaus, who works as a disability rights advocate. “It’s just starting to feel like Whitman’s not going to be welcome anymore. We’re going back to this: You’re either perfect, or you’re not in the light.” Salganik said that so far, since the Department of Education announcement last month, he has not seen significant changes to special education on the part of the federal government. Still, he said his group is being vigilant. “[The changes] have not really hit the ground … yet,” he said. “But this is on my radar every day and every week.”