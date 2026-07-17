Disability advocates fear federal policy shift

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UP FOR A FIGHT: Lindsey Althaus and her son, Whitman Althaus, 12, who has autism and a neurological disorder called apraxia, in their home on July 1 in Luckey, Ohio. AP PHOTO/NIC ANTAYA
UP FOR A FIGHT: Lindsey Althaus and her son, Whitman Althaus, 12, who has autism and a neurological disorder called apraxia, in their home on July 1 in Luckey, Ohio. AP PHOTO/NIC ANTAYA

For decades, disabled people have fought for their rights to go to school and live alongside peers without disabilities – rights that some fear could be losing ground under the Trump administration. Last month, the U.S. Department of Education announced it would shift oversight of special education to the Department of Health and Human Services,

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