DLT launches COVID-19-related job seeker resource platform

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Labor and Training is launching an online platform called RI Navigator to help job seekers navigate unemployment resources, DLT announced Thursday.

The free-to-use website is part of the $45 million Back to Work RI initiative announced in July. The site will focus on assisting job seekers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Services include connecting job hunters to supportive services, as well as connecting users to a career guide via the RI Connect initiative of the R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner. The site includes job opportunities, a hub of skill-development tools, as well as a range of information on support for residents, including for child care, food assistance, legal services, health care and transportation assistance, among other barriers potential workers may face.

The platform was created for the DLT by Fidelity Investments Inc. pro bono, with assistance from The Partnership for Rhode Island. Fidelity developed the platform and PRI covered nominal administrative costs.

“With Back to Work RI, it’s not enough to just offer training,” said Scott Jensen, DLT director, in a statement. “Barriers to employment have left many Rhode Islanders out of our economy, so we are grateful to Fidelity and the Partnership for Rhode Island for creating this new platform to connect people with the resources and support they need to succeed in these opportunities.”

- Advertisement -